AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £115.88 ($146.66).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($158.21) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($139.22) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.43) to GBX 9,900 ($125.30) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £106.98 ($135.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of £102.92 and a 200 day moving average of £104.29. The company has a market capitalization of £165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,545.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,461 ($119.74) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($156.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 156 ($1.97) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,549.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

