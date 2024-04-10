Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on TechnipFMC plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 1st. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

