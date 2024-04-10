ATB Capital Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$119.44.

Shares of CP stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 410,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,194. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3864556 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Insiders sold a total of 37,833 shares of company stock worth $3,612,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

