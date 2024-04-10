Atlantic American Co. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Atlantic American Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

