Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11) Insider Acquires A$47,614.00 in Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11 – Get Free Report) insider Neil Herbert bought 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$47,614.00 ($31,532.45).
Atlantic Lithium Company Profile
Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.
