Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 243.0% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATLKY remained flat at $17.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,622,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,451. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.30. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

