Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Up 247.2% in March

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 247.2% from the March 15th total of 348,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 541,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,236 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,055,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,239 shares during the period. FACT Capital LP raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,499,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 328,287 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. 68,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,425. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. Atour Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

