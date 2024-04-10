AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 288,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

