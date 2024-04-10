Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $3.25

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.06. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 1,100,001 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 277.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,015,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,394,000 after buying an additional 33,348,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 823.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,315,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after buying an additional 19,007,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after buying an additional 18,740,928 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,634,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,040,000 after buying an additional 18,703,703 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

