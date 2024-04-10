Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
Shares of ASTVF remained flat at $7.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $9.48.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
