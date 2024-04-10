Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of ASTVF remained flat at $7.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.