Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.40. 447,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,568,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUTL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,782,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

