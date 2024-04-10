Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Update

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS APPTF remained flat at C$7.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.71. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.92.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

