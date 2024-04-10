AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Bank of America

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

AN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AN opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.58 and a 200 day moving average of $143.85. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,776 shares of company stock worth $73,818,692. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.