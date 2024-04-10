Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the March 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Avalon Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 442,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,070. Avalon Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company has a market cap of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

