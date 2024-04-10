Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Avinger alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGR

Avinger Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

AVGR opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.