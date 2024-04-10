Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on AXTA. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 2.1 %
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 676,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,413,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,208,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,393 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
