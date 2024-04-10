Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Trading Up 2.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $400.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axon Enterprise traded as high as $320.00 and last traded at $319.13. Approximately 143,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 456,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.27.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

