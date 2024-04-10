AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. AZZ also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

AZZ Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. AZZ has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 24.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZZ. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AZZ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

