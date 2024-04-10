B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 1,157 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VYM opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

