B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,738,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 200,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $66.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1998 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

