B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,738,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 200,887 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $66.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.