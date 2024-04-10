B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

