B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 2.15% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JUNW. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Price Performance

Shares of JUNW opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.