B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 418.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,130.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,994 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 574.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $232.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

