B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

