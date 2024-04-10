B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $803,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

