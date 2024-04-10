B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDV. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4,709.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $91.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7685 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

