B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $240.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.53. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.55.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

