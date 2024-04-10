B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,361,000 after purchasing an additional 420,010 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 416,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CNP opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

