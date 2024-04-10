B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

