B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

