B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 536 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

