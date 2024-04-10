B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:RILYG)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYG opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

