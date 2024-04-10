B. Riley Lowers CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target to $98.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. 127,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.76. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 407,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after purchasing an additional 423,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after buying an additional 445,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

