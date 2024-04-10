Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,781 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.57% of Warby Parker worth $90,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 137,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $103,451.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,979 over the last 90 days. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Price Performance

WRBY opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

