Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 338.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $306,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,869,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.