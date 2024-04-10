Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,921,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,667 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.58% of Certara worth $156,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,974,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Certara by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,900,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,715,000 after buying an additional 102,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Certara by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,245,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,107,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Certara Stock Down 2.3 %

CERT stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Certara

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock worth $405,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.