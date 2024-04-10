Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.35% of MarketAxess worth $149,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $344.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

