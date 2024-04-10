Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $83,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 26.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 135.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,082,000 after acquiring an additional 209,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.24 and a 12-month high of $184.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.