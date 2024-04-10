Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,067,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,909,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 5,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

