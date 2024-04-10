Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $112.65 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $112,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEP opened at $170.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

