Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $210.83 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.77% of Credicorp worth $210,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Credicorp by 171.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.56 and its 200-day moving average is $146.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $179.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.