Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $238.41 Million Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,179,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,905 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $238,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $445,067.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,142,761.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,461. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

