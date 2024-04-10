Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $41.41 Million Stock Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,358 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.05% of Sana Biotechnology worth $41,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 146,303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after purchasing an additional 107,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sana Biotechnology

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 1,818,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SANA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

