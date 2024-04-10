Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,477 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.50% of LiveRamp worth $61,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 341.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after acquiring an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

