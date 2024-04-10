Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,974,073 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,974,073 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.53% of NovoCure worth $72,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVCR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

NovoCure Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

