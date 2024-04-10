Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 49,303 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,303 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.47% of Fastenal worth $174,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

