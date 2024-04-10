Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 54,032 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,032 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.53% of New York Times worth $42,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in New York Times by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

