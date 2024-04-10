Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 72,962 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,962 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $247,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

