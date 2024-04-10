Bank of America Increases Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $180.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

PAG stock opened at $154.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $133.72 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

