Bank of America Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $110.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $92.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 54.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.65.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $242.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 899.81 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average of $147.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $5,914,122.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $134,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 766,070 shares of company stock worth $121,938,069. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,483,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $158,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $50,254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 741.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,408,000 after buying an additional 1,182,556 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

